Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AGNC Investment by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

