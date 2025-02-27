iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

