Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Humana makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 166.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Humana by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 35.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.12 and a 200 day moving average of $288.06. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

