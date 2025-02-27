Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

