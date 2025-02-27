Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,932 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Kenvue by 23.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 681,954 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $48,252,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

