Australian Unity Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $2.49 (ASX:AYUPA)

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.493 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Australian Unity Stock Performance
