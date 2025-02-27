The Toronto-Dominion Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

