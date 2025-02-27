K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

