Muzinich & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 2.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after buying an additional 100,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 6,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,122,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,441,196.25. The trade was a 0.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,334. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

