Muzinich & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,593 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 8.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 188.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

