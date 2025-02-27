Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,118 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 5.0% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

