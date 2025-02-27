Motiv8 Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.5% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

