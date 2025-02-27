Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises 1.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 189.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the period.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $799.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

