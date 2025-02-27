Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 163,591 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 163,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Summit Materials makes up 1.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3,804.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 275.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.