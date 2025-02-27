Versor Investments LP Buys 10,533 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 145.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7,209.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

