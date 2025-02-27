Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Announces Earnings Results

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31, Zacks reports. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.250-13.250 EPS.

Sezzle Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SEZL opened at $306.23 on Thursday. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $477.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 9.58.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. The trade was a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

