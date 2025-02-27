Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 385,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 209,880 shares during the period. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

