Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 218,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. CompoSecure makes up approximately 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $557,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,356,704.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and have sold 156,337 shares worth $2,525,818. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

