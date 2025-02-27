Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,296,287 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,296,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,133,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

