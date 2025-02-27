5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are significantly involved in the development, production, or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology. These firms can range from telecom operators building networks to chip manufacturers and tech companies innovating new applications enabled by faster, more reliable mobile communications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 47,440,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. 5,188,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,340,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

