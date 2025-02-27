Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of MAZE opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

