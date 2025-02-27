Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Price

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.