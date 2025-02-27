FY2025 EPS Estimates for McKesson Boosted by Zacks Research

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $32.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $32.43. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $41.06 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $624.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.06.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.