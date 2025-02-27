Prospect Capital Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
