Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$10.50. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 335 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.0698 dividend. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

