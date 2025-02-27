Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.