Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Stantec Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
