Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 863 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.
Ferrari Price Performance
NYSE:RACE opened at $479.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13.
Ferrari Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.