Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 863 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $479.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.