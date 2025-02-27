SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,305,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,585,000 after purchasing an additional 748,486 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

