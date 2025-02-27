Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,986. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $461.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

