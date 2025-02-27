Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $271.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $179.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 78.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

