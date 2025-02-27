Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) to Issue $0.06 Final Dividend

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Nido Education Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.
About Nido Education
