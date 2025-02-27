Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) to Issue $0.06 Final Dividend

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Nido Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.

About Nido Education

Nido Education Limited owns, operates, and manages long day early childhood education and care centers under the Nido Early School brand name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

