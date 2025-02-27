Apiam Animal Health Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AHX)

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

