FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$149.19 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.90. The stock has a market cap of C$108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

