Smartgroup Co. Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

