Smartgroup Co. Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Smartgroup Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.
Smartgroup Company Profile
