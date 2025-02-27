Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) were up 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 7,967,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 842% from the average daily volume of 846,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Great Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.38.

Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

