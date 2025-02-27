Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 52586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 21.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.
