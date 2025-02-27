Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after buying an additional 136,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

