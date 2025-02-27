NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 198,032 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,032 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.