Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 399 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

