Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253,634 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,158,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average is $223.03. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $192.87 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.