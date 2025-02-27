The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

