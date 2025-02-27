Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $781.36 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $781,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

