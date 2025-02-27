Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,810,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

