Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

