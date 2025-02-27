iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.91 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

