Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.