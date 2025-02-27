Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 11,214 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJH opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

