Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 240,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,811,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

