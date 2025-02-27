WT Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,665,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 425,923.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,101,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

