WT Wealth Management Has $5.89 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.8% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $243.82 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

